In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs R30 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|R30
|Brand
|Hero
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 61,998
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours