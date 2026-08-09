In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road King or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Road King engine makes power and torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Road King vs Gold Wing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road king
|Gold wing
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1745 cc
|1833 cc
|Power
|84.2 PS PS
|126.4 PS PS