Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Road King vs Gold Wing

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Harley Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
111.1 mm73 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.5:1
Displacement
1745 cc1833 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 107liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm73 mm
No of Cylinders
26
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,97343,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
26,99,00039,16,055
RTO
2,15,9203,13,284
Insurance
56,06375,164
Accessories Charges
26,99039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,43893,362

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Screenshot from a video posted on X by @shubhamtorres09
    Haryana driver fined 3,500 for driving with doors open in Kullu, ‘too less’ say netizens
    27 Dec 2023
    View of a traffic-choked road in Manali as local as well as tourist vehicles jostle for space in the major high-altitude town of Himachal Pradesh.
    Himachal Pradesh cops to crack down on rash driving as tourists throng hills
    26 Dec 2023
    Motorcycling is not just about honing riding skills, but following some basic afety norms and being a considerate rider as well. Let's take a pledge to be a better motorcyclist in the year 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better motorcycle or scooter rider
    26 Dec 2023
    Dense fog has caused havoc in multiple places across North India, resulting in multiple vehicle pile-ups in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
    Dense fog leads to multiple vehicle pile-ups on national highways in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
    Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
    15 Jun 2022
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     