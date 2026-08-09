In 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Low Rider S engine makes power and torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Low Rider S vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Low rider s
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm
|95.1 PS PS