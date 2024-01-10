In 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Bob engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less