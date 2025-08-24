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HomeCompare BikesOne [2022-2024] vs Glamour

GT Force One [2022-2024] vs Hero Glamour

In 2026 GT Force One [2022-2024] or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. One [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
One [2022-2024] vs Glamour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One [2022-2024] Glamour
BrandGT ForceHero
Price₹ 62,850₹ 81,063
Range60-65 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7-8 hours -

Filters
One [2022-2024]
GT Force One [2022-2024]
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Length
1855 mm2042 mm
Height
1070 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg121 kg
Saddle Height
725 mm793 mm
Width
740 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Scooter Speed
low-
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph95 kmph
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicDia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 Stroke
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Clock
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
TFTDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours -
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,33593,818
Ex-Showroom Price
62,85081,063
RTO
06,485
Insurance
3,4856,270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4252,016

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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