In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours.
E1 vs Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Neo
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 41,557
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|55 - 60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-