In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl.