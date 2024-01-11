In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm.
On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours.
Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours.
The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl.
