In 2026 BGauss A2 or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
A2 vs Yuvee Comparison