In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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