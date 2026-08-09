In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron Price starts at Rs. 29,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Newtron in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
BattRE Electric Newtron vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric newtron
|Ego la
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 29,900
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours