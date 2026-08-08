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HomeCompare BikesAvan Trend E vs Splendor iSmart

Avan Motors Avan Trend E vs Hero Splendor iSmart

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Splendor ismart
BrandAvan MotorsHero
Price₹ 56,900₹ 65,000
Range110.0-
Mileage-60.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-113 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1750 mm2048 mm
Width
680 mm726 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric BikesCommuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring Suspension5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic ForkTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Single battery-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,90078,499
Ex-Showroom Price
56,90067,250
RTO
05,380
Insurance
05,869
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,687

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