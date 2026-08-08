In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-