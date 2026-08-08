In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-