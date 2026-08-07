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HomeCompare BikesSXR 125 vs ZX 125

Aprilia SXR 125 vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs ZX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Zx 125
BrandApriliaVespa
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc124.45 cc
Power9.61 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L7.4 L
Length
1963 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
YesYes
Height
1205 mm1140 mm
Width
803 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySteel Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
93 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchCentrifugal
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Bore
52 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicAircraft derived hydralic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5A 12V-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,22,006
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,06,876
RTO
10,6448,550
Insurance
3,7926,580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1702,622

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