In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Prevail Electric Wolfury choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Prevail Electric Wolfury choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Wolfury Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Wolfury has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less