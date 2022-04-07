|Max Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1
|-
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹99,728
|₹86,042
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹87,082
|₹71,850
|RTO
|₹8,327
|₹6,048
|Insurance
|₹4,319
|₹5,839
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,305
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,143
|₹1,849