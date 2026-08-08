In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 70,700
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.1 PS PS