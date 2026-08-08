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HomeCompare BikesStorm 125 vs Maestro Edge 125

Aprilia Storm 125 vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Maestro edge 125
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 85,169₹ 70,700
Mileage40 kmpl65 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.6 cc
Power9.92 PS PS9.1 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.5 L
Load Capacity
142 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
130 mm155 mm
Length
1985 mm1843 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1261 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg111 kg
Height
1148 mm1188 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm775 mm
Width
806 mm715 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl
Top Speed
94.31 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMSElectronic Control Unit (ECU)
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc125 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorberUnit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemIntegrated Braking System
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72886,042
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08271,850
RTO
8,3276,048
Insurance
4,3195,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,849

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