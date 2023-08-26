In 2024 Ampere Reo or Evolet Pony choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Evolet Pony choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Pony Price starts at 39,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Pony has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less