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Kia Sonet Car Discount Offers in Bangalore
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We have Offers available on following models in Bangalore
Citroen Aircross X
On Citroen Aircross X :- Get Additinal Benefits Up to Rs. 1,…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on You 1.2 5 STR & 6 more..
You 1.2 5 STR
₹ 8.89 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 5 STR
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 13.2 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
₹ 13.4 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT
₹ 14.37 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.57 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
Vst Central
Palace Cross Road, VST Vistas No 1, Bangalore, Karnataka 560020, bangalore, Karnataka 560020View More
Naara Motors
No.8A/8B, Jeewan Griha Colony, 24th Main Road, Bangalore, Karnataka 560078, bangalore, Karnataka 560078View More
Vst Yeshwanthpur
No. 48, Ind Suburb, North Zone, Yeshwanthpur, Opp. Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, Bangalore, Karnataka 560022, bangalore, Karnataka 560022View More
Advaith Kia
No. 71& 71/1, Bangalore, Lalbagh Main Road, Bangalore, Karnataka 560027, bangalore, Karnataka 560027View More
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