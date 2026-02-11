Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Hyundai Car > Venue N Line > Car Offers in Kozhikode
Hyundai Venue N Line Car Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode
Citroen Basalt X
On Citroen Basalt X :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹75,000* + Do…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on You 1.2 Petrol MT & 8 more..
You 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 7.95 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 9.42 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 10.82 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 11.62 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 12.07 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 12.89 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
₹ 11.84 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dark Edition
₹ 12.36 Lakhs
Citroen Aircross X
On Citroen Aircross X :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹75,000* + …
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on You 1.2 5 STR & 6 more..
You 1.2 5 STR
₹ 8.29 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 5 STR
₹ 9.77 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 11.37 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 12.35 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
₹ 12.54 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone
₹ 13.69 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Finance Schemes On Taisor :-Smart EMI Starts At ₹ 14,…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on E 1.2 Petrol MT & 11 more..
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 7.76 Lakhs
S 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.62 Lakhs
E 1.2 CNG MT
₹ 8.74 Lakhs
S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 9.03 Lakhs
S 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.62 Lakhs
S Plus 1.2 Petrol AMT
₹ 9.61 Lakhs
G 1.0 Petrol MT
₹ 10.59 Lakhs
V 1.0 Petrol MT
₹ 11.51 Lakhs
V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone
₹ 11.66 Lakhs
G 1.0 Petrol AT
₹ 11.98 Lakhs
V 1.0 Petrol AT
₹ 12.9 Lakhs
V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone
₹ 13.06 Lakhs
