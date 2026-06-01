Urban Cruiser vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urban cruiser Yaris Brand Toyota Toyota Price ₹ 8.5 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 17 to 18.7 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.