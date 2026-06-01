In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urban Cruiser vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban cruiser
|Yaris
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4