|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9 seconds
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor
|1.0L TSI
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|141 bhp 250 Nm
|-
|Driving Range
|437 Km
|905
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Turbocharged
|Battery
|40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Battery Charging
|15 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Range
|437 km
|-
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹18,72,123
|₹11,98,700
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,74,000
|₹10,49,000
|RTO
|₹20,000
|₹1,11,290
|Insurance
|₹77,623
|₹37,910
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹40,239
|₹25,764