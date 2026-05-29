In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev max
|Taigun
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Range
|453 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|40.5 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|15 Hrs
|-