In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Glanza Comparison