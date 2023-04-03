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HomeCompare CarsHector Plus [2023-2025] vs T-Roc

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs T-Roc Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] T-roc
BrandMGVolkswagen
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 21.35 Lakhs
Mileage12.34 to 15.58 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1451 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Hector Plus [2023-2025]
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]
Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
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Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.58 kmpl17.85
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil SpringTwist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil SpringsIndependent with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 55 R17
Length
4699 mm4234
Ground Clearance
192 mm-
Wheelbase
2750 mm2590
Height
1760 mm1573
Width
1835 mm1819
Bootspace
155 litres445
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
6 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres59
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
PassivePassive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
54
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
86
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
14 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Argil Brown & BlackBlack and White
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,60,05524,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,80021,35,000
RTO
2,30,2552,24,230
Insurance
79,50092,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,27852,698
Expert Rating

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Latest Car & Bike News

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