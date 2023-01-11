|Engine Type
|1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
|1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹20,19,700
|₹24,51,787
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,49,800
|₹21,35,000
|RTO
|₹1,90,980
|₹2,24,230
|Insurance
|₹78,420
|₹92,057
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹43,411
|₹52,698