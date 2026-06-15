In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Comet ev
|Yaris
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Range
|230 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Charging Time
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
|-