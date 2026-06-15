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MG Comet EV vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Comet ev Yaris
BrandMGToyota
Price₹ 7.5 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Range230 km/charge-
Mileage-17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Charging Time7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-

Filters
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MG Comet EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Right Side View
Seat Headrest
Door Handle
Steering Controls
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
19.97 seconds-
Driving Range
230 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil SuspensionTorsion beam with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12185 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors4
Length
2974 mm4425
Wheelbase
2010 mm2550
Height
1640 mm1495
Width
1505 mm1730
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
24
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Starlight Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,93,65810,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,8009,16,000
RTO
9,00064,150
Insurance
34,35840,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,05821,959
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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Latest Car & Bike News

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.
MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money
15 Jun 2026
MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.20 per kilometre.
Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Variant-wise BaaS schemes detailed
1 Jun 2026
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18 Apr 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
The Yaris Cross is in India probably for component testing. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
19 Aug 2022
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  News

Latest Videos

MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
19 Jan 2025
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
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