In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Class vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-class
|Macan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 71.1 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4