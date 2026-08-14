In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Coupe vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-coupe
|Gle
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2996 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4