HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAMG EQS vs AMG GT

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Filters
AMG EQS
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph318
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds3.6
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km604.5
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4292,96,37,438
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,63,83,660
RTO
58,00026,49,096
Insurance
9,71,9296,04,382
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7486,37,024

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details