In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e53
|Macan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.7 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4