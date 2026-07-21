In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e53
|Gls
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Mileage
|11.7 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6