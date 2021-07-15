|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|11.76
|12.5
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
|326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
|OM656 Turbocharged I6
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|Driving Range
|776
|1125
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Max Motor Performance
|22 bhp 250 Nm
|Engine
|2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,16,99,289
|₹1,27,57,147
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,02,00,000
|₹1,08,90,000
|RTO
|₹10,74,000
|₹14,15,250
|Insurance
|₹4,24,789
|₹4,51,397
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,51,463
|₹2,74,200