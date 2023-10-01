Saved Articles

Maserati MC20 vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2024 when choosing between the Maserati MC20 and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds4.2 seconds
Driving Range
517 Km711.04 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 3000 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6 kmpl11.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 7500 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,69,00,0001,93,62,399
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,00,0001,69,27,000
RTO
017,50,700
Insurance
06,84,199
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,93,1244,16,173

