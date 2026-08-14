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Maserati Ghibli vs Mercedes-Benz EQC

In 2026, when choosing between the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs EQC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ghibli Eqc
BrandMaseratiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.15 Cr₹ 1.07 Cr
Range816471 km/charge
Battery Capacity-80 kwh
Charging Time-41 Hrs

Filters
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 2250 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
325 bhp @ 5750 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG2 Electric Motors
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
816450
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
NoNo
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R18285 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, anti-roll barMulti-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone, anti-roll barDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R18285 / 50 R20
Length
49714762
Wheelbase
29982873
Kerb Weight
19502495
Height
14611624
Width
19451884
Bootspace
500500
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
70-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
45
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
Driven AxleNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
NeroIndigo Blue / Black , Silk Beige / Black
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
OptionalHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,68,9321,11,73,497
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,40,1751,06,80,000
RTO
11,54,01754,000
Insurance
4,74,2404,38,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,83,0512,40,162

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