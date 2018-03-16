|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.3
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
|2 Electric Motors
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|816
|450
|Battery
|Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Electric
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,31,68,932
|₹1,11,73,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,15,40,175
|₹1,06,80,000
|RTO
|₹11,54,017
|₹54,000
|Insurance
|₹4,74,240
|₹4,38,997
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,83,051
|₹2,40,162