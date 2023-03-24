Mercedes-Benz promises to double its EV offerings in India within a year

Mercedes-Benz, India's top carmaker in the luxury segment, plans to double its electric vehicle portfolio in India. The German auto giant has said that four more electric cars are set to hit Indian roads within the next 12 months. These will be part of the ten new models promised by the carmaker to be launched in India this year. Mercedes already sells four EV models in India. These include the EQC, EQS and EQS AMG as well as the EQB electric SUV which was launched last year. The carmaker wants a quarter of its sales in India to come from its electric vehicles in the next four years.

India is currently the fifth biggest overseas market for the German carmaker. Mercedes electric cars contribute around 1,000 units every year, which is around three per cent of its overall sales in the country. The carmaker now plans to increase its EV penetration in India to boost its sales further. Matthias Luehrs, Head of Region Overseas at Mercedes-Benz, said “We are very happy with the development of our EVs (electric vehicles) here in the Indian market with (models such as) the EQS and the EQB. We'll have four more vehicles coming in." Luehrs said it is possible for India to become Mercedes' fourth biggest market in the next two years.

In 2022, Mercedes clocked a record of over 40 per cent growth in sales with 15,822 units delivered to its customers across the country. This was better than the German auto giant's previous best of 15,583 units in 2018. In 2021, Mercedes had sold 11,242 units.

As of now, Mercedes-Benz has not revealed any detail about the four electric vehicles set to hit Indian shores by March next year. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said some of them will arrive via the CBU route or will be assembled at its local manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune in Maharashtra.

Watch: Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review

Leuhrs also avoided commenting on high taxation on imported electric cars in India, but hinted lower taxes would be a welcome from the German auto giant. He said, "Obviously, if you have one market with less taxes, then you will sell more cars. That's very obvious. That's the case in the US. That's the case in Europe, that's the case in China. Therefore, obviously, if you have more taxes then the niche becomes smaller."

Besides the four upcoming electric cars, Mercedes is also expected to drive in the new GLC SUV as well as the GT63 AMG e-Performance to India this year.

