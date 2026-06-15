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HomeCompare CarsS-Presso vs Wagon R [2019-2022]

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Wagon r [2019-2022]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 4.93 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wagon R [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Grille
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K10CK10B
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl21.79
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.7
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
180 mm170
Length
3565 mm3655
Wheelbase
2380 mm2435
Height
1553 mm1675
Kerb Weight
726 kg805
Width
1520 mm1620
Bootspace
240 litres341
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres32
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No1
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
NoNo
Shift Indicator
-Dynamic
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoRemote
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedUnpainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)2 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackBeige and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1725,47,012
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9004,93,000
RTO
17,49627,220
Insurance
21,27626,292
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36411,757

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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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