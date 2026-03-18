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HomeCompare CarsGrand Vitara vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand vitara Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 10.77 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range950 km/charge315-421 km/charge
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Charging Time-3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Seats
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
950 km315 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17185 / 70 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
373 litres366 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37 litres
Length
4345 mm3857 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2445 mm
Height
1645 mm1633 mm
Width
1795 mm1742 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Black + Bordeaux with Silver AccentsDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black + Bordeaux with Silver AccentsBlack / White
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,25,56610,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
10,76,5009,99,000
RTO
1,12,48011,000
Insurance
36,08639,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,34222,559
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

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