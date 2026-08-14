Celerio X vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x S-cross Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 21.6 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.