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Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio Vitara brezza
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.7 Lakhs₹ 7.61 Lakhs
Mileage24.97 to 34.43 kmpl17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
LXi
₹7.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
K10CK15B
Driving Range
757 km817.44
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25.24 kmpl17.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Electronic Power SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14205 / 60 R16
Length
3695 mm3995
Ground Clearance
170 mm198
Wheelbase
2435 mm2500
Height
1555 mm1640
Kerb Weight
800 kg1110
Width
1655 mm1790
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
313 litres328
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres48
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,18,9458,58,738
Ex-Showroom Price
5,64,0007,61,500
RTO
27,39054,690
Insurance
27,05542,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,30318,457
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Maruti Celerio: First Drive Review
17 Nov 2021
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2 Jun 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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30 Dec 2024
Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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23 Nov 2021
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