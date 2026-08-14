In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|312 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|9 Hrs