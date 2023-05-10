In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|453 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|40.5 kwh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|15 Hrs