e2o-plus vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus S-cross Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1462 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.