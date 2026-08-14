I-Pace vs C-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace C-coupe Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 80.17 Lakhs Range 470 km/charge - Mileage - 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.