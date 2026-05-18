Tucson [2022-2025] vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Outlander Brand Hyundai Mitsubishi Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2360 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.