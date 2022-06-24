Santro vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Vitara brezza Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.