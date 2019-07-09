HT Auto
Kona Electric vs pajerosport

Hyundai Kona Electric vs Mitsubishi pajerosport

Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
pajerosport
Mitsubishi pajerosport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)4 cylinder inline diesel engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Battery Charging
6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging-
Battery
39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 4
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp 395 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
452 km-
Max Speed
167 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,95,38933,44,344
Ex-Showroom Price
23,79,00028,35,500
RTO
16,0003,70,438
Insurance
99,8891,38,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,63571,882
