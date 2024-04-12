Kona Electric vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Pajero sport Brand Hyundai Mitsubishi Price ₹ 23.79 Lakhs ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Range 452 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 39.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2477 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6.1 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.