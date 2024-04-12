Kona Electric vs Alturas G4 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Alturas g4 Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 23.79 Lakhs ₹ 28.77 Lakhs Range 452 km/charge - Mileage - 12.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 39.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2157 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6.1 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.