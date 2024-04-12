In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Carnival, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Carnival Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Carnival
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.85 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2151 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-