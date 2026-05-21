i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Urban cruiser Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.