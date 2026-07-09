i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Alto Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.