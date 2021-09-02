|Engine Type
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|2.2 L mHawk
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|749
|900 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.25
|15 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹10,99,153
|₹14,39,064
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,84,100
|₹11,99,000
|RTO
|₹71,046
|₹1,61,875
|Insurance
|₹43,507
|₹77,689
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹23,625
|₹30,931