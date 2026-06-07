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HomeCompare CarsGrand i10 Nios vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage16 to 27 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Door Handle
Taillight
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Antenna
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 KappaPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R14
Length
3815 mm3769 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2400 mm
Height
1520 mm1536 mm
Width
1680 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
260 litres240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and GreyPremium Light Grey & Black Interior
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,05,7968,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
5,55,0007,99,000
RTO
22,2009,000
Insurance
28,09636,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,02018,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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