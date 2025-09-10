Elantra vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 17.83 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 15 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1999 cc - Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.