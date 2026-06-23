In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs